Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Who destroyed Jimi Agbaje's campaign billboards?

Pulse Opinion: Who destroyed Jimi Agbaje's campaign billboards?

Jimi Agbaje's campaign billboards were taken down last week. It makes no sense to destroy election billboards when there's so much more to worry about.

  • Published:
Jimi Agbaje urges Lagosians to vote APC out play

Jimi Agbaje is running for Governor of Lagos for a third time

(The Guardian Nigeria)

First, a confession: I have written two articles that were very critical of PDP governorship flagbearer in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, and the kind of campaign he has been running.

To cut a rather annoying story short, I thought Agbaje’s campaign has been lack-luster and lacking in energy and I cited the absence of his campaign posters on the streets of Lagos at a time when his major opponent in the race, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken advantage of the loophole in the Electoral Act to flood the streets with his pictures.

Seeing as this is his third governorship run, I expected much more from Agbaje and I said so in not so many words.

A couple of days after the last of the two articles dropped, I was pleasantly surprised to see Agbaje’s campaign billboards lining the third mainland bridge. Imagine my shock when the day after I saw the colourful billboards, I learnt that they had been pulled down by unknown miscreants.

“Early this morning our boards were vandalized and removed just as campaign commenced. Some of our deployment staff were also threatened with violence and warned to desist”, Agbaje shared on his Twitter page on Saturday, November 30.

 

“Fellow Lagosians, we must stand against this sort of tyranny. This is no ordinary election. This is a fight for freedom. A fight for Democracy. A fight for Lagos. We will not be silent and we will not be oppressed or suppressed into a corner. This time around, democracy must win”, he added.

Of course everybody’s number one suspect when the vandalism news broke, was the APC and its band of loyalists. The APC has since denied that it was behind pulling down and tearing apart Agbaje’s campaign billboards.

APC spokesperson in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, immediately went on the offensive, writing that Agbaje was only doing his best to garner sympathy votes from Lagosians.

Who destroyed Jimi Agbaje's campaign billboards? play

APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo-Olu with his wife at a movie premiere held at Oriental hotel Lagos on December 2, 2018

(Pulse )

 

“Even though we suspect that miserable PDP followers can deliberately pull down their posters and push it to APC, we passionately appeal to all our members not to take laws into their hands by tampering with PDP campaign materials in the name of helping our party”, Igbokwe wrote.

Here’s my take, since you asked: the persons who pulled down those billboards or authorized that they be pulled down, do not belong in our society. They are barbarians at best. In 2018, acts like pulling down or tearing apart people’s campaign posters should be acutely scorned at and shunned in the strongest terms possible.

I am also aware that police officers patrol the third mainland bridge all night, or pretend to do. How come the perpetrators were not apprehended or stopped dead in their tracks? But that's a subject matter for another day.

Who destroyed Jimi Agbaje's campaign billboards? play

Jimi Agbaje and his wife, Abiola, at a movie premiere at Oriental Hotel Lagos yesterday, December 2, 2018

(Pulse )

 

I also think that the miscreants who pulled down the billboards were not authorized to do so by the APC hierarchy. These were probably a loose band of ragtag, partisan, grassroots urchins who acted on their own convictions, certain that they were doing their party a huge favour. My hunch also says the perpetrators could be vassals from either political party who simply took the laws into their hands just to score cheap political points.

As I drove on the third mainland bridge this morning, it was nice to see that Jimi Agbaje’s colourful and poignant campaign billboards screaming “Freedom!” had returned to the positions where there once stood. As it should be.

There’s so much at stake in Lagos and so much to occupy the minds of the major contestants and voters. The infrastructure is crumbling, traffic is daily eating away at productivity, public schools are decaying, the city stinks to the heavens, robbers are daily stealing smartphones from commuters and robbing whole neighborhoods, police brazenly solicit bribe at checkpoints and flood remains a major concern in an overpopulated and stretched city.

Three months before the general election, we should be asking Agbaje and Sanwo-Olu how they intend to fix this chaotic city and not trading blames over who removed whose campaign billboards.

The issues please, my people. The issues.

Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides, kicks off campaign in Sokoto...bullet
2 Atiku knocks The Economist, says endorsement of Buhari scandalousbullet
3 Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari,...bullet

Related Articles

Agbaje picks lawyer, Haleemat Busari, as deputy for 2019 Lagos governorship election
Agbaje vows PDP will take over Lagos in 2019, says Lagosians are tired of one-man rule
2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi
Sanwo-Olu Here are photos of Lagos APC candidate checking out his campaign office
Jimi Agbaje says there's a reason why you haven't seen his campaign posters around Lagos
Jimi Agbaje warns that traffic may cripple Lagos economy
Bode George is very shocked by Otedola's endorsement of Sanwo-Olu
Jimi Agbaje alleges that his campaign posters are being removed
Pulse Opinion: If Jimi Agbaje is serious about governing Lagos, he's yet to show it

Politics

I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku
I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku
PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
Atiku’s reception in North-West, mark of victory in 2019, PDP says
Ex-APC spokesman, Timi Frank, says Buhari's 800 meters walk in Daura does not put food on the tables of Nigerians.
After survey, group says Buhari is Nigeria’s best bet in 2019
Nigerians have realised that APC has nothing to offer – PDP
Nigerians have realised that APC has nothing to offer – PDP
X
Advertisement