The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Ima Elijah

The emergence of a doomsday variant of COVID-19 with the potential to plunge the world back into chaos remains a possibility.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [BBC]
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [BBC]

Recommended articles

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered the warning during the annual meeting of the organisation's 194 member states.

Presenting a new global initiative aimed at identifying and monitoring the most dangerous pathogens, Dr Tedros emphasised the urgency of the situation. He addressed the World Health Assembly forum, stressing that the threat of a future public health crisis could not be overlooked or postponed.

Despite progress made in overcoming the darkest days of the pandemic, the emergence of a doomsday variant of COVID-19 with the potential to plunge the world back into chaos remains a possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains. And the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains," Dr Tedros stated with grave concern.

While no specific diseases were named, the UN agency's list of pressing threats includes 'Disease X,' a hypothetical term used to denote a devastating pathogen yet to be discovered. The inclusion of Disease X underscores the need for preparedness and vigilance in the face of unknown future challenges.

Dr Tedros' cautionary remarks come just weeks after the WHO declared that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Instead, the virus is now regarded as an established and ongoing health issue. This shift in classification highlights the evolving nature of the pandemic and the need for long-term strategies to combat the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WHO's new global scheme unveiled by Dr Tedros seeks to identify and track potentially dangerous pathogens before they become widespread and catastrophic.

By proactively monitoring and responding to emerging threats, the international community aims to prevent future pandemics from reaching the devastating scale witnessed with COVID-19.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

Lawan not interested in another term as senate president

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

4.8 billion people watched Hilda Baci break Guinness World Record – Report

4.8 billion people watched Hilda Baci break Guinness World Record – Report

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Femi Gbajabiamila (left), Aminu Tambuwal (right)

Gbajabiamila regrets supporting Tambuwal as speaker of 7th NASS

Lamidi Apapa faction of Labour Party wants Bola Tinubu to be sworn in on May 29 as Nigeria's 16th president. [Tribune]

LP crisis festers as Apapa clashes with party officials at presidential tribunal