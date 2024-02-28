ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ighodalo emerged as the PDP candidate and was given a certificate of return by the national leadership of the party.

PDP candidate for Edo governorship election, Dr Asue Ighodalo [businessday]
PDP candidate for Edo governorship election, Dr Asue Ighodalo [businessday]

Recommended articles

Ighodalo said this when he addressed party supporters at the Benin Airport, shortly after his return from Abuja on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ighodalo on February 22 emerged as the PDP candidate and was given a certificate of return by the national leadership of the party on Tuesday.

He thanked the people who came out in large numbers to welcome him and promised never to disappoint them. He reiterated his resolve to do more for the people.

Having received the PDP certificate of return certificate now is the time for real work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to thank you all for this show of love and support because if not for you people, we would not be where we are now.

“This is the time for the real work to commence and by the grace of God, we are going to work hard to achieve our target.

“Where governor Obaseki will stop in terms of development, we are going to continue from there and even do more for Edo people, ” Ighodalo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

Meter upgrade is free of charge, EEDC warns customers to beware of scammers

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

He's only fighting for his people - Igboho begs FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Petrol importation reduced by 50% since subsidy removal - FG

Naira may slip to ₦4,000 against dollar by December - Ozekhome

Naira may slip to ₦4,000 against dollar by December - Ozekhome

Senate approves Tinubu's request to sack Irukera as FCCPC boss

Senate approves Tinubu's request to sack Irukera as FCCPC boss

Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi [Tribune Online]

Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party

Ismail Moriki [Mediasmarts]

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

L-R: Wike, Fubara and Tinubu [Legit.ng]

APC accuses Fubara of delaying resolutions offered by Tinubu in Rivers crisis