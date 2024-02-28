Where Obaseki stopped, I will do more for Edo people - Ighodalo

Ighodalo said this when he addressed party supporters at the Benin Airport, shortly after his return from Abuja on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ighodalo on February 22 emerged as the PDP candidate and was given a certificate of return by the national leadership of the party on Tuesday.

He thanked the people who came out in large numbers to welcome him and promised never to disappoint them. He reiterated his resolve to do more for the people.

“Having received the PDP certificate of return certificate now is the time for real work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to thank you all for this show of love and support because if not for you people, we would not be where we are now.

“This is the time for the real work to commence and by the grace of God, we are going to work hard to achieve our target.