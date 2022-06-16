Where does Okowa’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate leave Wike?

However, contrary to popular expectation, the former Vice President chose the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa’s emergence came as a shock owing to the widespread notion that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been penciled down for the plum job.

Wike worked his way into the permutation due to his impressive outing at the PDP presidential primary where he gave Atiku a tough run for his money.

In fact, it’s believed that the Rivers State Governor would have carted away the big prize but for the intervention of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who pulled out of the race and endorsed the former Vice President shortly before voting commenced.

It must be acknowledged that Wike’s elevation to national political prominence wasn’t by accident, he got the milestone courtesy of his unwavering loyalty and unflinching support for the PDP that have spanned over 20 years.

Since the party’s fall from grace after the 2015 general election, the Rivers governor has positioned himself as the strongest voice of opposition while also acting as the nucleus that held the party's various organs together.

He played a leading role in reconstructing the shipwreck that PDP became following their electoral decapitation at the centre.

It’s no secret that the PDP went through a turbulent time after former President Goodluck Jonathan’s exit from power. The crisis was quite deep it crippled the core of the party and violently shook its foundation.

With many bigwigs such as Atiku, Aminu Tambuwal, and the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, all departed for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP was left with a leadership gap and it was Wike, supported by other stakeholders, that stepped forward to rescue the PDP from impending perdition.

His approach, albeit often criticised as vociferous, became the rallying point for members. His burst of energy and astonishing display of charisma ensured that the PDP regained its strength to play a formidable opposition to the ruling party.

This was how his influence began to spread.

Wike was also instrumental in the emergence of the party’s former National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who happens to be his kinsman from Rivers State and it was reported that his insistence led to the party holding its 2018 presidential primary at Wike’s home state. Such was his influence in the PDP.

He has on several occasions expressed his undying love and loyalty for the party, and this he reiterated at the convention that produced Atiku where he promised to support whoever emerges as the party's flag-bearer.

Even after his loss at the primary, the Rivers Governor restated his commitment to the PDP course while extending his hands of fellowship to Atiku.

Indeed, Wike was the first aspirant that the former Vice President visited after the primary, a gesture that can be seen as an acknowledgement of his importance within the party.

This perhaps, was what pushed him to the frontline of candidates being considered for the running mate job.

With the surprising twist thrown up by the emergence of Okowa as Atiku's running mate, one may wonder if the once charming influence Wike wields in the PDP may already be on the wane.

There are several considerations that go into picking a running mate and chief among them is the ability of such a person to strengthen the chances of the flag-bearer, especially in regions where he may not necessarily be considered strong enough.

It's a decision that requires a lot of strategic thinking and tactical analysis, therefore if Atiku, and by extension, the PDP, didn't consider Wike good enough for the position, that speaks volumes of his value in a secondary election.

Without any shred of doubt, the Rivers governor has some considerable control over the party, at least prior to the presidential primary. But, being ignored by the former Vice President simply showed that the party was ready to move on without his input.

With the way politics go, especially in this part of the world, Okowa by the virtue of his selection as the running mate has risen a rank higher than Wike, and this is even more telling in the context of sub-regional politics.

Considering they're both from the same South-South region, the latest development might jolly well be intended to whittle down the Rivers Governor's influence in the region.

What's next for Wike?

It would appear as if the Rivers state governor didn't consider any possibility of him not appearing on the PDP ticket for the 2023 general election judging by his lack of a backup plan.

While he has been able to handpick his likely successor as River State governor, Wike surprisingly put all his political eggs in the presidential basket.

With what has now become the political culture of governors transitioning into the Senate after the expiration of their second term tenure, one would imagine that Wike had kept a senatorial form somewhere to fall back on.