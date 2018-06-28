Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

When Atiku shared money in Delta, people fought and stripped naked

Atiku When ex VP shared money in Delta, people fought and stripped naked

Atiku shared money during a PDP meeting in Delta State. There was serious fight afterwards as blows rained and folks got naked.

  • Published:
When Atiku shared money in Delta, people fought and stripped naked play Atiku Abubakar shared money in Delta and sparked a war of some sort (Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Nigeria Vice President and PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, doled out wads of Naira notes during a consultative visit to Delta State, and left quite some injured folks begging for more.

The Nation reports that trouble started shortly after Atiku exited the meeting which held at the Delta State government house.

Thereafter “irate youths pounced on the party officials whose duty it was to allocate money to various delegates from the 25 local government areas of the State”.

“The scramble for the money”, the Nation reports “resulted in injuries as security men shot sporadically inside the hall”.

Desperate delegates then snatched huge bundles of money from the bag of Naira notes and made away with others, as everyone gave the other some hot pursuit around the grounds of the Delta State Government House.

There were torn five hundred Naira notes littered round the grounds as desperate youths attempted to escape with a share of the booty.

Confused mess in Delta government house

Security personnel attached to PDP leaders at the event, shot into the air to scare away the youths as the entire ground became a confused mess.

The Nation writes that an unidentified youth who was chased around the grounds, was beaten up by other youths as he tried to escape with wads of Naira notes.

“He was stripped naked and beaten to stupor”.

Even after Atiku left, many youths loitered the place in expectation for more.

According to The Nation “several hours after the ex-vice-President departed the venue, many youths loitered around the grounds hoping for more largesse”.

Atiku will likely be the PDP flagbearer ahead of the February 2019 presidential contest, with President Buhari of the APC in his crosshairs.

Atiku dumped the APC on November 24, 2017.

On December 3, 2017, Atiki announced his defection to the PDP—a party on whose platform he served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Convention This video of politician screaming PDP at APC event will...bullet
2 APC Convention Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buharibullet
3 PVC How to get your voters' card before 2019 electionsbullet

Related Articles

New PDP Here's why Saraki may leave APC
Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties
Pulse Opinion Atiku should flog himself for mud houses in the north
Politics Nigeria's ex-VP, Atiku says Boko Haram's recent attack is 'mind-numbing'
Atiku Ex VP formally flags off presidential campaign
Pulse Opinion Atiku will dump APC to become president
Politics 6 times ex-VP Atiku showed loyalty to Arsenal FC

Politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for Osun State governorship election on Wednesday cleared all the 11 aspirants contesting to be the party’s flag bearer in the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.
In Osun PDP clears 11 aspirants for governorship election
Ekiti's Sleeping Honourable, Akinniyi, dumps PDP for APC
Sunday Akinniyi Ekiti's "Sleeping Honourable" dumps PDP for APC due to "internal crisis"
Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen
Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen
President Muhammadu Buhari, while in Plateau state, directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.
APC 3 things we learnt from governing party's convention