What takes Wike's time, attention from politics?

The minister shared his culinary enthusiasm during a media chat with journalists at his office in Abuja on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Wike, who is known for overseeing the affairs of Nigeria’s capital city, disclosed that his love for cooking extends beyond his official duties.

"I feel proud that I can cook, and I'm happy when I eat it. I'm satisfied," said the minister, speaking directly to the reporters present.

The minister nostalgically recalled an incident when he prepared a special meal to welcome his wife back from the United States, where she had given birth to their son.

"When my wife had our first child in the United States [of America], the day she came back, I welcomed my wife with okro and okazi soup," revealed Wike, stating the personal touch he adds to his cooking.