ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We’ve won trust of Rivers people - PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers said it has won the trust of Rivers people through good governance, infrastructure delivery, and tourism development.

pdp (TheNewsGuru)
pdp (TheNewsGuru)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akawo noted that PDP has become a household brand across the 23 local Councils for delivering massive infrastructure, assuring on the party’s readiness to further grow the state’s economy through tourism.

According to him, local government chairmen should look inward and identify relevant economic potentials just as the Andoni LGA Chairman Mr Erastus Awortu has identified a potential economic window in tourism.

“As a party with direct interest of the people, we will indeed identify with this huge investment hub in Andoni.

“The beach when harnessed will not only create employment opportunities and revenue for the state but also has the capacity of attracting International recognition whenever tourism is mentioned,” he said.

Akawo also applauded the people of the area for cooperation with the council Chairman on various peace initiatives which has positively transformed the area council.

“We drove to Ikuru Town Beach by road courtesy PDP, indeed, there’s no room for other political parties in the 6,866 polling units of the state.

“I’m sure we don’t need to persuade Andoni to vote for our party and Candidate Mr Siminialayi Fubara in the forthcoming gubernatorial election because the soil texture in Andoni is PDP, the DNA of the people of Andoni is PDP,” he added.

Earlier, Awortu called for partnership towards harnessing huge revenue in the tourism sector which he described as a ‘money spinner’.

“Tourism is a capital-intensive venture that requires more than what the local government council can afford. That is the reason we are calling on investors, operating oil companies and government,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yoruba leaders reject Akintoye, Adeniran’s resignation as IOOW leaders

Yoruba leaders reject Akintoye, Adeniran’s resignation as IOOW leaders

Kwara SUBEB recruits 600 teachers from database

Kwara SUBEB recruits 600 teachers from database

NDDC: Focus on regional projects - Wike tells Onochie

NDDC: Focus on regional projects - Wike tells Onochie

Crisis hits Oyo Cattle Dealers’ association over chairman’s purported removal

Crisis hits Oyo Cattle Dealers’ association over chairman’s purported removal

Katsina State’s deputy gov donates 7 vehicles to Tinubu campaign council

Katsina State’s deputy gov donates 7 vehicles to Tinubu campaign council

UNICAL suspends 4 students over 'water ritual'

UNICAL suspends 4 students over 'water ritual'

2023: Akure agog for Tinubu's presidential rally

2023: Akure agog for Tinubu's presidential rally

Ooni of Ife confesses Jesus Christ as Lord at CAN organised prayer

Ooni of Ife confesses Jesus Christ as Lord at CAN organised prayer

Police beef security ahead Buhari’s visit to Adamawa for APC campaign

Police beef security ahead Buhari’s visit to Adamawa for APC campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]

The soul and strength of APC is gone – Wike

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

PDP Crisis: Ayu breaks silence on fresh meeting with Wike

The Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has on many occasions criticised President Muhammadu Buhari. (Dailypost)

Why Obasanjo won’t stop attacking Buhari – Presidency

Former Osun Governor, Col Anthony Uzoma Obi

BREAKING: Former Osun Governor dies