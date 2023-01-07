We’ve won trust of Rivers people - PDP

Akawo noted that PDP has become a household brand across the 23 local Councils for delivering massive infrastructure, assuring on the party’s readiness to further grow the state’s economy through tourism.

According to him, local government chairmen should look inward and identify relevant economic potentials just as the Andoni LGA Chairman Mr Erastus Awortu has identified a potential economic window in tourism.

“As a party with direct interest of the people, we will indeed identify with this huge investment hub in Andoni.

“The beach when harnessed will not only create employment opportunities and revenue for the state but also has the capacity of attracting International recognition whenever tourism is mentioned,” he said.

Akawo also applauded the people of the area for cooperation with the council Chairman on various peace initiatives which has positively transformed the area council.

“We drove to Ikuru Town Beach by road courtesy PDP, indeed, there’s no room for other political parties in the 6,866 polling units of the state.

“I’m sure we don’t need to persuade Andoni to vote for our party and Candidate Mr Siminialayi Fubara in the forthcoming gubernatorial election because the soil texture in Andoni is PDP, the DNA of the people of Andoni is PDP,” he added.

Earlier, Awortu called for partnership towards harnessing huge revenue in the tourism sector which he described as a ‘money spinner’.