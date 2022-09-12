RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We’ve spent €150 million on elections in Nigeria since 1999- European Union

Ima Elijah

Read below to know more about the EU-Nigerian partnership

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
EU has put down 39m euros for next elections: The organisation said 39 million euros has been earmarked to support the nation’s electoral processes beginning from 2022 to 2027, explaining that the project will be implemented until 2027, with a focus on six specific components.

EU is not interfering in elections: It, however, it warned against external interference in the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the forth coming general elections.

“INEC must be allowed to operate free from outside pressure, and in turn must demonstrate full neutrality and professionalism,” it said.

What EU's money is used for: Amb. Samuela Isopi, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, who said these in Abuja, in message at the Programme Launch of the EU-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria, EU-SDGN, explained that the money was used in providing technical support to key electoral institutions and stakeholders in the country.

The event, Amb. Isopi explained, was to mark the official closure of Phase I and the launch of Phase II of EU’s flagship democracy support programme.

“The European Union has provided technical support to key electoral institutions and stakeholders since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, with over a hundred and fifty million euros (150 million euros) committed so far. Phase 1 of the EU-SDGN programme contributed to the reform of the electoral process by building capacities, strengthening institutions, strengthening the role and participation of civil society, contributing to the reform of the legal framework,” he said.

According to the ambassador: "The EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU SDGN) testifies to our continued partnership with Nigeria. A partnership that has grown in mutual respect and benefit since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.”

“The rule of law, human rights and democracy are the founding principles of the European Union.

“The support to democracy worldwide is not just consistent with the European Union’s fundamental values, it is part of our interests and remains a crucial tool in our foreign policy and in our engagement with partners across the world."

“We must all support and respect the fundamental and independent role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as it fulfils its constitutional mandate.

“INEC must be allowed to operate free from outside pressure, and in turn must demonstrate full neutrality and professionalism.

“Tremendous progress has been achieved. The new electoral act is a major step forward and its full implementation together with the technical reforms introduced by INEC have the potential to make 2023 general elections a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic history.”

The European Union is a political and economic union of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe. The union has a total area of 4,233,255.3 km² and an estimated total population of about 447 million.

The EU-Nigeria partnership is rooted in shared values and interests. The EU recognises Nigeria’s strategic importance as Africa's most populous nation and largest economy. The partnership aims to enhance growth and stability to achieve social equity in Nigeria and the continent at large.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
