ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC working with Labour Party to win Cross River guber election - Betta Edu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Edu said the APC are currently in an alliance talks with the Labour Party ahead of the governorship election in Cross Rivers State.

APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu. [Twitter:@edubetta]
APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu. [Twitter:@edubetta]

Recommended articles

Edu said this while speaking on an Arise TV morning program on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Recall that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the highest number of votes in Cross Rivers State in the just-concluded presidential election, leaving the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidates in second and third places respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development has led to suggestions that the ruling party is in danger of losing the state in the governorship election, especially because the outgoing governor, Ben Ayde also lost his senatorial bid in the Saturday, February 25, elections.

However, Edu disagreed with the prediction, insisting that the APC still remains the party to beat in the state.

She said, despite losing the presidential election, her party still won most national assembly seats in the state including two senatorial seats and all but one House of Representatives seats.

"I guess you know that all other senatorial seats in Cross Rivers state were won by APC and also want to put this to the fore that the house of representatives seats were won by ACP except in the North zone. So APC won in the Central, APC won in the South. We only lost in the northern part of the state and when you see the difference between the APC and the Labour Party that won the state, you will see that it's a little margin and that was because of the Northern senatorial district," Edu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the APC chances in the governorship election, the former Commissioner expressed confidence that the party's candidate, Senator Prince Otu has the full support of the people and will emerge victorious.

She also said the ruling party are in talks with the Labour Party on a possible alliance that will further bolster the APC's chances in the March 11 election.

Edu's words: "But definitely going into the next election, our candidate in the APC Senator Prince Otu is very popular. He has a full support on ground, and he has the support of cross riverians and we're very sure he's going to win. Remember the PDP in Cross River didn't come second, they came third, a very far third, so PDP is basically out of the picture.

"We're going into the next election, Labour Party doesn't have a candidate and most of the people who voted for the Labour Party are actually full supporters of the governorship candidate of the APC and they would vote for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For PDP, we're not worry about them, they're not a threat to us. The Labour Party, we're discussing with them and working hand-in-hand with them because they do not even have a governorship candidate, they would work with us in APC and we will achieve victory for senator Otu."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We have evidence to proof Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

We have evidence to proof Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement on old naira notes

Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement on old naira notes

1 week after, INEC announces winners of Rivers National Assembly election

1 week after, INEC announces winners of Rivers National Assembly election

Police parade 16 suspected electoral offenders in Cross River

Police parade 16 suspected electoral offenders in Cross River

Okowa begs religious leaders to support PDP in Delta guber election

Okowa begs religious leaders to support PDP in Delta guber election

Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

Christian Leaders Conference tasks Tinubu on equity, fairness

Christian Leaders Conference tasks Tinubu on equity, fairness

FG hands over relief materials to victims of Maiduguri Market inferno

FG hands over relief materials to victims of Maiduguri Market inferno

Kano Fire Service saves 46 lives, N95.4m property in one month

Kano Fire Service saves 46 lives, N95.4m property in one month

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal