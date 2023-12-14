We’re transforming Nigeria with National Assembly support - Tinubu

He acknowledged that this was possible with the leadership of bothand Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that Tinubu stated this at a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of Akpabio on Thursday in Abuja.

The president said that the challenges facing the country would be jointly assessed by the executive and legislature to evolve implementable solutions for the good of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having Senate President Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed,” he said.

Extolling the leadership credentials of the Senate President, Tinubu said the Chairman of the National Assembly has always shown commitment to national development.

He said that this started when Akpabio was a Commissioner in Akwa Ibom, where he understudied Lagos as well as drew up a blueprint and implemented it as a two-term Governor.

“I believe in the person of Sen. Godswill Akpabio. He is truly in God’s will for his life. I was governor in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, and he was a commissioner.

“As a commissioner, he was extremely inquisitive about what was going on in Lagos. I didn’t know then that he wanted to be a governor. As governor, he transformed Akwa Ibom tremendously,’’ the president said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu recalled how some of the economic and social programmes initiated by the celebrant developed the state, noting that the drainage system Akpabio constructed had saved many lives and livelihoods.

In his remarks, the senate president commended Tinubu for his visionary leadership, most recently demonstrated in the quality of decisions taken so far to ensure improved security and a revamped economy.

“You are the first President who openly stepped out and said you believed that someone like me would make a difference as Senate President.

“It is not that the National Assembly is an appendage of the executive. President Tinubu is the first to get it right.

‘’Mr President, there’s no country that you have been to that investors did not rush to meet with you,’’ Akpabio said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio assured the President that the National Assembly would work with him to transform the country, adding that, “we did not come for a boxing bout. We came to transform Nigeria.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives thanked the president for articulating his economic vision clearly for the National Assembly, departing from what he described as “impulsive programmes.”