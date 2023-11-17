We're not afraid to rerun election – PDP Zamfara

Buhari Maijega, the spokesperson for the State's PDP, conveyed this optimism during a telephone interview with reporters in Gusau, the state capital.

Maijega affirmed the party's belief that Governor Dauda Lawal would emerge victorious in the rerun election, citing the substantial lead Lawal held in the previous governorship election.

According to him, Lawal was ahead by over 65,000 votes against his APC opponent, former Governor Bello Mattawalle.

He noted that the total votes to be contested in the three affected local government areas, where the rerun election is slated, were not even approaching 100,000.

"It would be very impossible for the APC to secure all the votes in the forthcoming rerun election," Maijega confidently asserted.

He pointed to potential security challenges that might deter voters from turning out massively, particularly in rural areas where polling units had been impacted by banditry.

Governor Lawal's substantial lead in the previous election gives him a strong chance of success, Maijega contended. He hinted at the possibility of challenging the Appeal Court's judgment at the Supreme Court, suggesting a formidable legal battle for Mattawalle.

Appealing to APC members and supporters, Maijega urged them to turn out in large numbers to secure Governor Dauda Lawal's position. The rerun election is scheduled for a few polling units in Maradun, Bukkuyum, and Birnin Magaji local government areas.

