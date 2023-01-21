ADVERTISEMENT
We’re not a violent political party - Rivers PDP replies APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers says it has no hand in Thursday’s explosion that rocked the APC rally in Port Harcourt.

PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that no fewer than three persons, including two women, were injured in the incident.

Addressing newsmen on the incident, Rivers APC accursed PDP of being the mastermind of the attack.

Reacting to the accusation, Nwuke absolved PDP of responsibility in whatever happened at the rally.

”The Police in Rivers has already issued a clarification.

“The command has explained that no other political party came anywhere near the venue of the rally.

”It further explained that there was a rift over money paid by the APC to the Rumuwoji Community, venue of the rally.

”It is surprising that after the Police offered a comprehensive explanation on the matter, APC will address the press to reel out accusations that are based on falsehood.

”You see, we are a peaceful political party. We understand our mission.

“We believe that everyone has a right to campaign in Rivers,” he further stated.

Nwuke added that the ruling PDP in the state had continued to insist on issue-based campaigns.

”So, how can the APC accuse us of detonating an improvised explosive at the venue of their rally after the Police had waded into the matter?

”There is a limit to reliance on incoherent propaganda.

“No amount of name-calling can change the truth, intimidate PDP or deceive the people.

”Our independent investigation shows that neither the current Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government nor his predecessor named by the APC in its press briefing was anywhere near the venue of the rally,” he added.

Nwuke urged the opposition party to shun all acts of desperation.

“There is nothing that they would not do to gain cheap popularity by deliberately spreading falsehood,” he stated.

He, therefore, appealed to Rivers residents to ignore the false allegation.

According to him, PDP has everything that it needs to win free and fair elections in the state.

