The president, who made his feelings known after he was briefed on the elections in the neighbouring country by former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, on Monday at State House, Abuja, said Nigeria was concerned about security in Republic of Niger.

Sambo is ECOWAS Head of Mission on the election in Republic of Niger.

The Nigerian leader said: “We are concerned about their stability, and I am glad the elections went well. I am happy it was transparent, as attested to by most of the observers.’’

He congratulated Sambo and his team for a job well done, stating; “I am glad you came back with good news.”

The ECOWAS Head of Mission on the election said he met with all the stakeholders before the polls, which went into run-off after the initial exercise in December 2020 was inconclusive.

“We observed about 400 polling units in five regions of the country, and the process was peaceful, done professionally.

“Every citizen was given the right to vote and be voted for,’’ he said.

Sambo described the election as “a great improvement on that of Dec. 27 last year.”

He thanked President Buhari for facilitating the transportation needs of his team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the candidate of the ruling party was announced by the electoral body as having won more than 50 per cent of the votes, a decision disputed by the opposition candidate, who has now approached the constitutional court for redress.

The court has powers to declare a winner in an election, according to the Constitution of Republic of Niger.