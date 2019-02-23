AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin at his Idi-Igba family house on Saturday that all the partys candidates would win by a landslide victory because the people of Kwara are fed up with the current status quo.

So far so good, the turnout has been good and we are definitely sure of victory, he said.

AbdulRazaq commended the security agencies and the electoral body for the job done so far, adding however that it is too early to give full comments on the conduct of the elections.

He expressed concern about reports of incomplete or mixed up ballot papers in parts of Ilorin metropolis, calling on the electoral body to quickly address the concerns.

Abdulrazaq enjoined all Kwarans to be calm as their wish of a new Kwara would soon become a reality.

He explained that the Otoge' (Enough is Enough) revolution has swept across the state and called on the people to remain calm and orderly.

We are on a mission to rebuild from the scratch and victory is assured, by Gods Grace, he said.