We'll update Nigerians soon on extension of voter registration - INEC

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured Nigerians that they would get feedback regarding the extension request.

Recall that INEC had earlier extended the deadline for online registration for new PVCs from May 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022, as the commission insisted on the June 30 deadline for all registrations.

He made this known during his speech at a political concert in Lagos, The Punch reported.

Sharing a picture of Yakubu at the concert, a tweet from INEC on Saturday read, “We have heard your requests loud and clear. You will soon hear from us on the extension of CVR registration.

“Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.”

The event, which witnessed performances from top Nigerian artistes, had amongst the sponsors INEC, Yiaga Africa, and the European Union.

Nigerian female songstresses, Omawumi and Waje, thrilled attendants who turned up for the event despite the rain.

Some celebrities who also marked their presence at the event include Mr Macaroni, Falz, Real Warri Pikin, Broda Shaggi, MI Abaga, and a plethora of many others.