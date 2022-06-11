RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We'll update Nigerians soon on extension of voter registration - INEC

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commision said it'll soon decide on whether to extend the deadline for voter registration as being demanded by Nigerians.

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

It seems the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering shifting the deadline for Continuous Voters’ Registration across the country following the barrage of request from Nigerians.

Recommended articles

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, assured Nigerians that they would get feedback regarding the extension request.

Recall that INEC had earlier extended the deadline for online registration for new PVCs from May 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022, as the commission insisted on the June 30 deadline for all registrations.

He made this known during his speech at a political concert in Lagos, The Punch reported.

Sharing a picture of Yakubu at the concert, a tweet from INEC on Saturday read, “We have heard your requests loud and clear. You will soon hear from us on the extension of CVR registration.

“Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.”

The event, which witnessed performances from top Nigerian artistes, had amongst the sponsors INEC, Yiaga Africa, and the European Union.

Nigerian female songstresses, Omawumi and Waje, thrilled attendants who turned up for the event despite the rain.

Some celebrities who also marked their presence at the event include Mr Macaroni, Falz, Real Warri Pikin, Broda Shaggi, MI Abaga, and a plethora of many others.

Yakubu; Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje; and other members of the commission were present at the concert.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We'll update Nigerians soon on extension of voter registration - INEC

We'll update Nigerians soon on extension of voter registration - INEC

Army to deploy 5,800 newly-recruited soldiers to troubled areas

Army to deploy 5,800 newly-recruited soldiers to troubled areas

Democracy Day 2022: Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

Democracy Day 2022: Buhari to address Nigerians on Sunday

You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo

You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo

Boko Haram killed 55 metal collectors in 3 weeks in Borno - Police

Boko Haram killed 55 metal collectors in 3 weeks in Borno - Police

Ebonyi govt house photographer regains freedom after 3 days in kidnappers’ den

Ebonyi govt house photographer regains freedom after 3 days in kidnappers’ den

Adamawa university demotes 3 professors for alleged infractions

Adamawa university demotes 3 professors for alleged infractions

Muslim-Muslim ticket created to distract Tinubu - APC NWC Vice-Chair

Muslim-Muslim ticket created to distract Tinubu - APC NWC Vice-Chair

Ordinary President suspends crowdfunding as ASUU rejects N50m donation

Ordinary President suspends crowdfunding as ASUU rejects N50m donation

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.