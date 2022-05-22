We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

This comes as tensions have heightened amongst contestants leading to the May 29 - 30 primary.

The party has also expressed hopes that the various camps of the dramatis personae would maintain decorum ahead of the much anticipated presidential primary.

Adamu's assurance was delivered by his Personal Assistant, Prof. Abdullahi Yau, at a virtual town hall meeting organised under the aegis of the party Ward-to-ward Diaspora Network in collaboration with the APC Ward-to-ward Ambassadors on “Intra-Party democracy for the Emergence of Best Candidates,” reported Punch.

He said, “Directly, I want to tell you that after the primaries, none of the contestants of aspirants will leave the party. You can see unlike the other parties extending weight, in our party all our aspirants are calm. Everybody is going left and right, trying to win votes for themselves.”

He added that a high-powered delegation will be set up to listen to tangible grievances from all the aspirants after the party's primaries.

“They will listen to you and provide for your needs. In this way, we can carry along everybody to the party”.

“I can assure you this is the most interesting part; the number of people that are contesting and they are going to give everybody a playing level ground where you can exercise your right as a Nigerian to contest.

“And at the end of the exercise, just as what happened in the National convention, you see that everybody will be satisfied with whoever that emerges from the primaries.”

Speaking further, Adamu reassured that, “Unless you have a process that is not well coordinated, a process that is marred by irregularities that’s when people will be aggrieved and would want to leave the party.

"If you’re allowed to exercise your right and you think there’s fairness in what’s going on in the party and you lose, I don’t think you would want to leave the party.

“I assure you even if we are going to have such a scenario, where we are going to have aggrieved members after the primaries, the Chairman and stakeholders of the party will ensure they reconcile everybody after the primaries.”

The aspirants who will jostle for the most coveted ticket are the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Godswill Akpabio; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Others are former Zamfara State governor, Ahmed Yerima. Pastor Tunde Bakare; Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; governors of Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, and Jigawa states, Ben Ayade, Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, and Yahaya Bello, and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar respectively,