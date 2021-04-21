We’ll ensure no petroleum pump price increase - APC

He spoke at an event organised by APC Professionals’ Forum at the party’s national secretariat to showcase the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Akpanudoedehe, who represented Gov. Mai Mala Buni, the CECPC Chairman at the event, thanked the forum for enlightening Nigerians on the achievements, programmes and policies of the administration.

“Another thing we have achieved which is recently, is the issue in the pump price of petroleum, the party said no to it.

“It doesn’t matter the circumstances, the party say the time is not ripe, that is the position of the party and they listened,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He assured the forum that the APC leadership would continue to partner with it, adding that Buhari is a listening president.

“Many of the things you complained about, he already knows, once you bring anything or those issues before him, he will take it with commitment,” he said.

He charged members of the forum to take advantage of the party’s ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise as a way of contesting elections as professionals.

“We are looking for educated people to contest for every available position in Nigeria, at this time, if you don’t succeed you will be compensated.

“You must contest, women must contest. Disabled people must contest. Young professionals must contest.

“Be rest assured that the chairman is a listening man, and what we will do to enhance you, we will do it,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He added that everyone was allowed to key into the Buhari-led administration’s programmes.