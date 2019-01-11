Oke made the disclosure at a news conference held in Ibadan on Friday after the organisation’s meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oke is a former governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Ondo State.

He said that the organisation would run issue-based campaign across the south-west, which had its hope and strength in the APC.

“The south-west is very unique and significant in this transition, and those who care know that the region has never had it so good like this.

“APC is our hope and strength in the south-west. We are going to kick-start our campaign very soon and it is going to be whirlwind,” he said.

Oke said that the Buhari administration in the country had in the last three and a half years laid solid foundation for the building of a super structure.

He said that the efforts of the Buhari administration had secured the confidence of the international community as well as investment for Nigeria.

“The damage of the past is not what can be repaired overnight. Buhari inherited a system that is decadent. There was total decay in infrastructure, psyche and orientation.

“Today, we are fixing the economy; it may not be clearly seen, but the economy is growing. Buhari had since assumption of office been laying solid foundation for national growth and development.

“The nation has gained the confidence of international communities with these efforts. This is why he deserves our support to lead Nigeria to the next level,” Oke said.

He said that successive administrations in the country lacked integrity until the assumption of Buhari, whose integrity is internationally recognized.

Oke said that no nation could progress with grand corruption, massive treasury looting and infrastructure decay.

According to him, the anti-corruption crusade is already going into the psyche of everybody.

“Anybody, no matter how daring today, will think twice before looting the treasury because the mention of Buhari’s name.”

Oke assured Nigerians that the economy was being fixed, anti-corruption crusade ongoing and vital infrastructure being put in place.

He said that the campaign committee would roll out the time-table for the presidential campaign in the region next week.