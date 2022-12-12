ADVERTISEMENT
We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

Ima Elijah

He cautioned Nigerians to be wary of Atiku’s promises which he claimed were lies...

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)
The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Osita Okechukwu, has said his party is only worried about Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate and not about Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria disclosed this on Monday, December 12, 2022, morning while featuring on the Arise Television Morning Show programme.

What he said: Okechukwu also said Bola Tinubu, APC’s presidential candidate, has come a long way and knows the country very well to win the 2023 presidential election, among other candidates.

He said Atiku had lost his base and that he could not harvest Buhari’s 12 million votes.

“As per Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, what nobody can deny is that he knows the onion. He knows the gravitas, he knows the country, and he has come a long way. And we are not bothered about PDP; for instance, Atiku has lost his base.

“We are more bothered about Peter Obi and others. Kwankwaso, we know he is qualified and highly capable, but he is riding against the zoning convention. And so, if you tell us about Peter Obi, then we can say, ok, that is where we are worried, but not about Atiku, who has lost his base.

“Atiku cannot win; I challenge those who are saying so. He cannot harvest Buhari’s 12 million votes; he cannot. He does not have Buhari’s vote bank,” he said.

Meanwhile: Tinubu accused Atiku of selling false narratives and lies because 2023 is his last chance of contesting for the presidency.

He cautioned Nigerians to be wary of Atiku’s promises which he claimed were lies.

Tinubu spoke through his campaign director, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, December 11.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
