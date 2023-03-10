'We won on social media and we will win in court' - APC PCC Diaspora Directorate assures members

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party are currently in court challenging the outcome of the election, alleging that it was characterised by electoral malpractice.

This was after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate at the election as President-elect.

“No matter what people say, no matter what the opposition is saying, I know we have won the election on ground, if they like let them go to court because it is there right to do so.

“We will meet them in court and we will win again in court, we won on social media and we will win in court.

“We can match them any day, anytime, Nigerians voted for our candidate, now President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, and he will lead this country as ordained.

“It has happened and we are going forward; we are not moving backwards,” Omole said, adding that Tinubu was a man of action.

This, he said, was why he called his manifesto action plan because he was prepared to take action while other candidates were talking about manifesto.

He explained that Tinubu already had plans to take action from the beginning and would hit the ground running in the right direction once he was sworn in as the country’s next president on May 29.

“He will ensure the success of the country in all ramifications once he is sworn in, and we all will be running with him in the right direction to make Nigeria great and better for all,” Omole said.

He also assured that Tinubu would reward all loyal and dedicated party members, adding had he was a man of character and experience and was competent enough to lead the country as president.

Omole said Tinubu had shown that he was capable to rule the country from his antecedents as a former two-term governor of Lagos State as his achievements were there for all to see.

He added that members of the directorate had worked very hard in the last couple of months to achieve the party’s electoral victory at the polls, saying that its leaders also led well.

He explained that though there were lots of progressives out there, the dinner was to celebrate with those in Abuja while thanking them.

“Again, there is this allegation about the APC not rewarding and appreciating loyal and dedicated members, I want to assure that we are changing that narrative from this directorate.

“That is why we are giving a few of us that worked beyond the call of duty to do more a letter of appreciation in public in collaboration with the APC PCC,” Omole said.

Also at the event, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, APC National Woman Leader, expressed optimism that at the end of Tinubu’s first tenure, there would be clamour for him to run for a second term because he would have done so much for the country.

She appreciated Omole for his commitment and steadfastness, saying that the APC PCC Diaspora Directorate under his leadership had put in so much and had been consistent in ensuring the party’s advancement and victory.

She noted that in spite of all attempt to stop Tinubu even ahead of the party’s primary, divinity made it possible for him to emerge as President-elect.

She described Tinubu and the Vice-President elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima as great mentors, saying that God had packaged them for the country at this moment to bring 24th century development to the people.

“With Tinubu, Nigerians had made the right choice, but I want to urge us to continue praying for him non stop, same way we pray for ourselves and our children.

“We should always put our leaders in prayers because it is not easy, but since it is a divine mandate, we trust God.

“We should continue praying to God to give them more wisdom, ability, good health and better understanding of our people and the country so they can rule beyond our expectations.

“Forward ever, we have won this mandate in a free, fair and credible election and I am sure that Tinubu will do better as a president,” the APC National Woman Leader said.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event, which was attended by APC Diaspora leaders, was the presentation of appreciation letters to deserving members.