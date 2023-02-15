We will tackle erosion, infrastructure deficit in Yobe if elected - Shetima

He said a Tinibu-led administration would use ecological funds in addressing the problems which had bedevilled Potiskum in particular and the zone in general.

Shettima also promised that they would empower women and youths with capital, knowledge and skills to enable them to become self-reliant.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, charged APC supporters to ensure that Gov Mai Mala Buni scored 1.2 million votes in the forthcoming governorship election.

He noted that President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration had largely defeated Boko haram insurgents and liberated many areas hitherto controlled by the insurgents.

Lawan charged the electorate to vote for APC candidates at all levels for continuity in developmental projects, policies and programmes.

Buni commended members of the party in the zone for presenting a united front at the rally, saying that the development would guarantee the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

He said each part of the zone was adequately represented in terms of political appointments, stressing that no area was neglected.

The governor listed his achievements in the zone to include the construction of mega schools, modern market, trailer pack and various health centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima and Lawan had earlier inaugurated a mega school and a primary healthcare centre in the area.