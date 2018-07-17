Pulse.ng logo
We were not involved in votes buying – PDP

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Crowd waiting to be accredited at Orin Odo Ekiti town

(Twitter/@SituationRoomNG)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says it was never involved in votes buying during the July 14, Ekiti governorship election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan was reacting to allegation that some politicians were involved in votes buying during the election, saying that the leadership of the PDP would never allow such practice under any guise.

Ologbondiyan said no circumstance will push the party to descend to vote buying in any election.

ALSO READ: Report alleges vote buying, intimidation in Ekiti

“The PDP spent its resources and energy on a democratic campaign that preceded the election and never set up kiosks for buying of votes.

“The party has vowed that it will never let go the abuse of democratic norms and suppression of the will of the Ekiti people in the governorship election,’’ he said.

