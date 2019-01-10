Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Frankland Briyai, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

He was reacting to reports of an impounded truck in the state with obsolete electoral materials and some 2015 ballot papers.

Briyai explained that the commission had a lot of obsolete materials in the office and that sometime in 2018, someone bought all the materials.

He, however, stated that the disposed materials did not include any ballot paper.

According to him, the said truck was stopped at a security check point in Ogoja area, and on a check, it was revealed that the truck had obsolete INEC materials and some 2015 ballot papers.

The REC said that at the discovery, the security officials raised alarm, adding that the commission would investigate the matter and ensure that those culpable went in for it.

“The commission does not sell ballot papers even if they are old.

“I had a call from some security operatives that they impounded a truck at Ogoja with some useless papers and 2015 ballot papers.

“First, I asked the lady in charge of ballot if she knew anything about ballot papers going out and she said `no’.

“I have notified the security agencies, including the police and Department of State Security (DSS). I don’t know what they will find out.

“I have also alerted my headquarters,” he said