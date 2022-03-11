Don't let us wash our dirty linens in the media - Matawalle cautions APC governors

The APC has been enmeshed in an internal crisis over the party's leadership.

The internal wranglings, however, took a new turn on Monday, March 7, 2022, when Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, stormed the party's secretariat in Abuja to assume duties as the Acting Chairman of the party.

Soon after, reports emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari had delegated Bello to replace Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

The President had tasked Buni with the responsibilities of organising the party's National Convention. However, there had been several allegations that the Yobe governor along with some elements are hatching a plan to scuttle the March 26th convention.

Although a letter surfaced on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in which Buni allegedly willingly transmitted power to Bello to hold forth for him pending his return from a medical trip in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, had earlier claimed that Buni will not return as the APC chairman adding that his removal was approved by 19 governors on the party's platform.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, also accused Buni of conniving with some 'Yahoo Yahoo' governors in the APC to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari's will.

Reacting to the developments in the party, Matawalle, through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications Mr Zailani Bappa, cautioned his counterparts against “unguarded statements.”

“It is not right for us to wash our dirty linens in the media, especially at this critical time of the party’s transformation as we move towards a decisive period in 2023.”

“I believe that each of us has been trying his best in his way to move the interest of our great party forward.

“His Excellency, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has no doubt, contributed immensely to the promotion of the party’s fortunes and indeed all other governors who disagreed with one another.

“However, we all disagree to agree. That is the beauty of democracy. There is no point in promoting disharmony among ourselves after disagreements are settled,” he said.