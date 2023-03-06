We never said Obi is not destined to win 2023 presidency - Ohanaeze

He said that the organisation was rather impressed by the performance of the Labour Party candidate at the just-concluded presidential election.

”The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to a mischievous publication being circulated in the media, that Peter Obi is not destined to be Nigeria’s president.

”As a body, we are impressed, thrilled and fascinated by the groundswell and intimidating support for the Obi-Datti movement,” he said.

Ogbonnia said that the sponsors of such publication were mere impostors whose views did not represent that of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

”For the purpose of clarity, Ohanaeze Ndigbo vehemently dissociates itself from any remark suggesting that Obi is not destined to rule Nigeria.

He described Obi as a man with track record of efficient performance in governance and business.

The publicity secretary expressed worries that the social media revolution had thrown up new generation of peddlers of falsehood.