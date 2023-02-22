BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP

What happened: It was earlier reported that the SDP was set to endorse Tinubu as presidential candidate for 2023 elections in the final working week, leading up to election day.

Alfa Mohammed, the National Publicity Secretary of a prominent SDP faction, was quoted saying that the ex-governor of Lagos State is the most capable of the 18 individuals competing for the presidential position.

Below is a statement sighted by Pulse on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, signed by Hon Saleh Dass, the National Secretary of the Party.

“The attention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Chief Supo Shonibare has been brought to a declaration by some of the Leaders of SDP in Oyo State, adopting Mr Seyi Makinde as an alliance joint candidate.

“The National Working Committee had directed that since the court action to determine the legitimate leadership of SDP and the legitimate constitution of the Party was still pending; after almost four years of litigation, that states were at liberty to enter into alliances for the purpose of the elections in February & March with an opposition Party.

“However, those electing to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have taken a position that is contrary to this resolve.

“The NWC of SDP has constituted a five-member committee with Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina as Chairman, Mallam Nasiru N’Abba, Mr Kelvin Damara, Mrs Y. Nolan & Mrs Adenike Olujembola as Secretary.

“The Committee is to meet and report the veracity of the report on the allegation that some leaders of the SDP in Oyo are supporting the APC Presidential Candidate, contrary to the directive of the Party.”