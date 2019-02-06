Adeola made the call in Ikeja in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Chief Kayode Odunaro.

The senator urged his constituents and citizens in general to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls.

He claimed the 16 years of PDP was characterised by treasury looting and bad governance, saying never again should Nigeria return to the era of looting.

Adeola counseled the electorate to vote right, not to sell their votes to those he said took the country backwards while in government.

The Senator said he was glad that the people of his constituency were feeling his impact as their representative at the Senate.

Adeola said in spite of the fact that he was representing a largely populated constituency, he had impacted on people from all parts of the area.

He pointed out that Lagos West was the most populated in the country and that no part of the constituency had complained of neglect in spite of receiving same dues as senators representing much smaller constituencies in the country.

I represent half of Lagos State in terms of the Local Government Areas in the constitution.

In terms of Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Authorities (LCDA) of 57 in Lagos State, I cover 28 LGAs/LCDAs.

And as we all know each of the senatorial districts is entitled to the same dues, thereby placing Lagos West at a disadvantage in terms of the number of constituents I am able to impact upon directly.

But I am not lacking in what I do for my constituents as I have empowered thousands with various income generating equipment as well as training, he said.

Adeola, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, said he had embarked on many empowerment programmes and had supported interest and religious groups to ease the running of their activities

He appealed to the people of the constituency to continue to believe in him and the APC for more development projects and programmes in the area.

Adeola had embarked on a street-to-street campaign of the area before a meeting with stakeholders in Ikeja.