Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

"We must have a President that speaks for Nigerians" - Saraki

Saraki "We must have a President that speaks for Nigerians", Presidential aspirant says

He said the current government has turned Nigeria into a divided nation and called for a leader that can unite Nigerians.

  • Published:
Saraki, Atiku, Dankwambo, Nigerians react to Abuja tremors play Senate President, Bukola Saraki (Senate President Media Office)

Senate President and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to vote for a leader who's accountable to the citizens of the country in the 2019 presidential election.

The aspirant of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) made this call while meeting with members of the party's Edo State chapter in Benin, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

He said the current government has turned Nigeria into a divided nation and called for a leader that can unite Nigerians and understands the country's problems.

He said, "The country has never been so divided as it is today; we need to unite this country and in uniting the country, we must have a President that speaks for Nigerians.

"We must have a President with whom everybody will have a sense of belonging. We must have a President that you all feel is representing you. We must have a President and a government where Edo State has its key role on the table, where things are done with equity.

"It is time for us to unite and to do that, we must move away from electing a President based on sentiments. We have done it many times. It has not worked.

"Countries that have grown did not grow by chance. Countries that have grown did not grow by trial and error. They had a leader that understood what the issues were."

Saraki dumped President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives' Congress (APC) for the PDP two months ago and has been making consultations across the country since he declared to run against him for president.

Saraki to battle Atiku, Tambuwal, others for PDP's ticket

To clinch the party's ticket to contest in the 2019 presidential election, Saraki has to beat other aspirants including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sowore Presidential aspirant protests Ooni Ogunwusi's lateness at Ife...bullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan  Oshiomhole is suffering from multiple personality...bullet
3 Femi Otedola Billionaire has accepted to run for Lagos Governor...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku Buhari is the most incompetent President in Nigeria's history, ex-VP says
Saraki Presidential aspirant appoints Okupe as Chairman of campaign's Media Council
Buhari President accepts group's gift of N45m presidential forms
PDP Party sets up committee to choose consensus presidential candidate
Saraki Senate President visits burnt victims of Nasarawa gas explosion (Photos)
Abuja Tremors Saraki, Atiku, Melaye, other Nigerians react to vibrations
2019 Presidential Election PDP North-Central leaders to field consensus aspirant
Edwin Clark Saraki warns 'ugly' raid on South South leader's house threatens Nigeria's democracy
Kwankwaso PDP presidential aspirant says poverty is Nigeria's biggest problem
Donald Duke Ex-Governor to run for President with SDP, dumps PDP after 20 years

Politics

7 Things to know about Sanwo-Olu, who could become Lagos Gov
Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the next Governor of Lagos
Moghalu tells Nigerians to force Buhari to debate him
Moghalu Aspirant charges Nigerians to force Buhari out of hiding to face him in a presidential debate
Over 5000 APC members decamp to PDP in Delta
2019 Elections Over 5000 APC members decamp to PDP in Delta
Mimiko joins race for 2019 presidential election
Mimiko Former Ondo Governor joins race for 2019 presidential election