We made errors - Peter Obi promises change to campaign council list

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi admitted that some entries on the campaign council list were erroneously inputted.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi admits errors: The former Anambra State Governor admitted that errors were made in the process of compiling the list as supporters raised eyebrows over the composition.

The presidential candidate said this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday, October 14, 2022, where he also restated his commitment to the principles of transparency and accountability.

Obi's tweet read: I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed.

“In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience. -PO”

Labour Party vows to amend: Pulse reports that the Labour Party had, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, reacted to the backlash that trailed the composition of the Obi-Datti campaign council list.

Most of the criticisms were directed at the addition of a Lekki Massacre denier and former Army spokesperson, Major General John Enenche (retd.), into the Presidential Advisory Council of its PCC.

But, Enenche's inclusion was not the only sore point for the supporters as allegation of marginalisation of other ethnic groups in favour of the South-East also came to the fore.

The more prominent of this is the appointment of persons of Igbo extraction as state coordinators for Lagos and Sokoto States.

We made errors - Peter Obi promises change to campaign council list

