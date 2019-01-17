Buhari said this on Thursday in Benin at the Presidential Campaign Mega Rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He disclosed that his administration had recorded progress and achievement in the almost four years of his being in office.

“In the area of economy, this administration has provided soft loans for farmers, which has helped them improve and increase productivity,” the President said.

He also said that the administration had made progress in the area of security as well as done well in the fight against corruption.

He explained that in the fight against corruption, assets had been confiscated while some persons had been prosecuted.

He added that in the next few days, he would direct the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to brief the media with a view to disclosing how much had been recovered from corrupt persons.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, said that the 2019 election was about the rich and the masses, adding that nobody had a right to public funds as the funds belonged to all Nigerians.

He noted that the APC was canvassing for votes because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) didn’t do well in their 16 years of administration.

He said that it was true that Nigerians gave the APC their mandate in 2015 but added that the party was yet to complete the mandate.

He, therefore, appealed to the gathering to re-elect Buhari to enable the party complete its mandate and provide more dividends of democracy.

National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole, said that the party would ensure that one man, one vote was enforced during the elections.

He also said that the forth coming elections was a fight between the progressive forces and others, adding that he was impressed with the quality of crowd that received the President.

He noted that the APC as a party had revolutionalised unemployment by creating employment in both the formal and informal sectors.

He further commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo for adding value to governance in the state.

Obaseki on his part disclosed that his administration’s achievements in the last two years was possible through the support of President Buhari.

He promised to deliver one million votes for the President in the forth coming elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some PDP leaders from Edo North Senatorial District defected to the APC during the rally.