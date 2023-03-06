We have no alliance with APC in Cross River – Labour Party

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state APC Chairman, Mr Alphonsus Eba, had, at a news briefing on Monday in Calabar, announced the party’s decision to endorse and adopt LP candidate for Yala State Constituency I, Brian Odey.

Eba had explained that the adoption of the LP candidate followed the Supreme Court judgment nullifying the candidacy of Mrs Regina Anyogo who was the candidate of APC.

He had said that the alliance was to ensure that supporters of LP reciprocated the gesture by voting for the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Bassey Otu, in the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Ofem said that the party’s attention had been drawn to the statement issued by the APC leadership to the effect that LP had collapsed its structure for APC, insisting that his party had no alliance with APC or any other political party.

He said LP had a governorship candidate in the state in person of Mr Ogar Osim, saying that he was very much in the race.

“The endorsement of LP’s candidate for Yala State Constituency I has no affiliation with APC in Cross River and LP in the state has completely dissociated itself from such an arrangement.

“We understand that LP’s outstanding performance during the presidential election where it won in Cross River, including Yala LGA which is the primary constituency of the APC state chairman, has placed the party as a threat.