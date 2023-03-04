ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We have evidence to prove Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

Nurudeen Shotayo

According to the result announced by INEC, the PDP won in Akwa Ibom state while Obi's Labour Party finished third.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Okon said this on Friday, March 3, 2023, as he also expressed confidence that the former Anambra State governor will retrieve his mandate through the court.

This mirrors the belief expressed by Obi during his press conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, where he vowed to prove to Nigerians that he actually won the Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the Labour Party polled 132,683 votes in Akwa Ibom in the presidential election to finish third behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) in second place and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in first place.

But, Okon strongly believed that the results announced didn't reflect the true situation of things, adding that the PCC has gathered enough evidence to prove that Obi won in the state.

Okon's words:The PCC Akwa Ibom State has collated enough evidence to prove that His Excellency Peter Obi won the election in Akwa Ibom State and will liaise with the legal team to ensure that the stolen mandate is recovered.

“You are aware that prior to the election, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had promised Nigerians that all unit results will be uploaded to the IReV portal from such units through BVAS. But without any notification or explanation, INEC proceeded to manually collate and announce the so-called election results.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo Govt shuts Sumal Foods’ illegal dumpsite

Oyo Govt shuts Sumal Foods’ illegal dumpsite

Tinubu is a beacon of democracy – Group

Tinubu is a beacon of democracy – Group

Senator-elect rallies support for Folarin, other APC candidates

Senator-elect rallies support for Folarin, other APC candidates

Group urges INEC to correct BVAS hitches, safeguard lives of ad hoc staff

Group urges INEC to correct BVAS hitches, safeguard lives of ad hoc staff

Lagos govt kicks against exhumation of Chrisland student’s corpse

Lagos govt kicks against exhumation of Chrisland student’s corpse

Nigerians on Twitter troll Ukrainian President for congratulating Tinubu

Nigerians on Twitter troll Ukrainian President for congratulating Tinubu

INEC uploaded 90% results on IReV, 7 days after election

INEC uploaded 90% results on IReV, 7 days after election

We have evidence to prove Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

We have evidence to prove Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement on old naira notes

Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement on old naira notes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal