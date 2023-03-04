We have evidence to prove Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

Okon said this on Friday, March 3, 2023, as he also expressed confidence that the former Anambra State governor will retrieve his mandate through the court.

This mirrors the belief expressed by Obi during his press conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, where he vowed to prove to Nigerians that he actually won the Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Recall Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the Labour Party polled 132,683 votes in Akwa Ibom in the presidential election to finish third behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) in second place and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in first place.

But, Okon strongly believed that the results announced didn't reflect the true situation of things, adding that the PCC has gathered enough evidence to prove that Obi won in the state.

Okon's words: “The PCC Akwa Ibom State has collated enough evidence to prove that His Excellency Peter Obi won the election in Akwa Ibom State and will liaise with the legal team to ensure that the stolen mandate is recovered.