We have evidence to proof Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

Nurudeen Shotayo

According to the result announced by INEC, the PDP won in Akwa Ibom state while Obi's Labour Party finished third.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Okon said this on Friday, March 3, 2023, as he also expressed confidence that the former Anambra State governor will retrieve his mandate through the court.

This mirrors the belief expressed by Obi during his press conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, where he vowed to prove to Nigerians that he actually won the Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Recall Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the Labour Party polled 132,683 votes in Akwa Ibom in the presidential election to finish third behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) in second place and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in first place.

But, Okon strongly believed that the results announced didn't reflect the true situation of things, adding that the PCC has gathered enough evidence to prove that Obi won in the state.

Okon's words:The PCC Akwa Ibom State has collated enough evidence to prove that His Excellency Peter Obi won the election in Akwa Ibom State and will liaise with the legal team to ensure that the stolen mandate is recovered.

“You are aware that prior to the election, the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, had promised Nigerians that all unit results will be uploaded to the IReV portal from such units through BVAS. But without any notification or explanation, INEC proceeded to manually collate and announce the so-called election results.

We have evidence to proof Obi was rigged out in Akwa Ibom - PCC

Mixed reactions trail Supreme Court judgement on old naira notes

1 week after, INEC announces winners of Rivers National Assembly election

Police parade 16 suspected electoral offenders in Cross River

Okowa begs religious leaders to support PDP in Delta guber election

Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

Christian Leaders Conference tasks Tinubu on equity, fairness

FG hands over relief materials to victims of Maiduguri Market inferno

Kano Fire Service saves 46 lives, N95.4m property in one month

