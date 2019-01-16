The All Progressives Congress (APC), says it has better campaign timetable for forthcoming election than any other political party.

Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the APC Publicity Secretary in Ondo state said this on Tuesday in a statement.

Kalejaiye was reacting to a statement credited to presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar that the APC presidential candidate is not campaigning because his party planned to rig the election.

“The APC views the statement as an indication that the PDP and its flag bearer are insincere, confused and are at their wits end. It was a defeatist dripping.

“Political observers and generality of Nigerians are well aware that President Muhammadu Buhari did launched his campaign in Akwa-Ibom State; and later pulled an unprecedented crowd when he stormed Bauchi.

“He is being expected in Delta State, in continuation of his structured campaign.

“For benefit of doubt, the APC Presidential Campaign Council has rolled out itineraries of how the party’s campaign in various states will hold.

“It is imperative to remind them that the APC is not an appendage of any party; it is well-organised with coherent plans and programmes to guide its activities.

“The APC has a well-thought out itinerary for its campaign, and will follow duly the time-table, irrespective of what any sinking party feels or says,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians should take stock of projects so far embarked upon by the administration, aimed at ameliorating and neutralising the woes imposed on the country by the past administrations in 16 years.

He added that APC desired to see Nigeria where the citizens are well secured with surplus of food.

“Also our desire in APC will pave the way for export where there is stability on the political and economic scene, coupled with an improved ease of doing business and these will naturally pull investors in their numbers. A country of next level of prosperity for all,” he said.