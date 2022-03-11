We don’t recognise you as APC chair, INEC tells Gov Bello

According to INEC, the APC could only remove Buni and other officers of the party after a 21-day notice.

The electoral body said because the APC was yet to comply with relevant laws and regulations, it won’t attend the party’s emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting next week.

The APC had in a notice to INEC on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, informed the electoral body of its plan to hold a NEC meeting to ratify the choice of Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello as its new chairman.

In its response, INEC faulted the APC for notifying it of its NEC meeting without the signatures of Buni and the Secretary of CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedohe.

INEC added that the laws do not have provisions for an emergency change of leadership by any party.

INEC’s letter reads: “RE: INVITATION TO THE EMERGENCY MEETING OF THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC). Please refer to your letter Ref. APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/022/32, dated 8” March 2022.

“The commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

“ Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires “at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of “merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective offices.”