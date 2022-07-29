We are shutting Nasarawa for Peter Obi August 6th - Labour Party

Speaking to Journalists in Lafia, Thursday, July 28, 2022, the party chairman said commercial activities would be suspended in Lafia and other cities in the state to sensitize, educate and enlighten the party supporters and other citizens of the state on the need to change the political narrative in Nasarawa.

While urging supporters of the party and other Nigerians ready with positive ideas for better Nigeria to come out en mass on August 6th, 2022 for the planned one-million-man march for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Emmanuel who appealed to residents of the state yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards, to do so before the deadline on July 31st, 2022, noted that having their voters card was the only way to vote out bad governance, end insecurity, reduce poverty, impunity and hunger.

The Labour Party has also appealed to its members to embark on aggressive mobilisation to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

The party’s Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Bashiru Apapa, made the appeal at a sensitisation programme for the party’s members and the support groups for its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Apapa identified the growing acceptability of the party and its candidate as its strength ahead of the 2023 elections.

He urged members to canvass for more support for the party’s success to make life better for Nigerians.

Apapa said that Obi’s presidential bid enjoyed the support of notable leaders, who were tired of the negative drift of the nation in the hands of its past administrators.

The party chieftain said that Obi’s goodwill and his past achievements were attracting Nigerians to the party.

“We have not experienced what we are experiencing now in terms of people joining the party. We keep gaining more members and supporters every day; in fact, we are elated.

“There are some people who did not believe that Obi could come out to contest and some leaders are in support of Obi.

“We have the support of more than five governors that are supporting the party underneath. We don’t want to mention their names for now.

“Our candidate’s past achievements have attracted supporters and again, not all of them believe that Nigeria should continue the way it is going now.

“They want change in the country,” he said.

The deputy chairman said that past administrations had made the party the centre of their criticisms, because they were afraid of the growing support from Nigerians, which he attributed to the party’s popularity.

Also, the party’s National Legal Adviser, Mr Akingbade Oyenekan, expressed confidence that the party would secure more votes than all other parties in the South-West.