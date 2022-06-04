RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We are ready for APC Presidential Primary – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will have a hitch-free presidential primary election on Monday.

We are ready for APC Presidential Primary – Akeredolu. [Twitter:@RotimiAkeredolu]

Akeredolu said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde on Saturday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu is the Chairman, sub-committee on Security and Compliance for the APC Special Convention and Presidential Primary Election.

He said that the party was ready for the election, adding that work had already commenced at the venue, with security and other necessary activities as priority.

The governor said the APC, being a disciplined political party with disciplined members, would surely have a hitch-free primary.

“This is not our first time using this Eagle Square, we have knowledge of the venue already.

“We have already started work on the venue, on security and everything. So, We are ready. I think we are good to go.

“We are going to have a hitch-free primary. We are a disciplined party and our members will show discipline here on the d-day.” he said.

