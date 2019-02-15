Alhaji Kaugama Abdullahi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said that the materials for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state had been sorted out and were being escorted to the council areas by security operatives deployed for the elections.

The REC said that the materials were being delivered to the INEC offices in the 23 LGAs under the watch of security agents.

He said that the commission is fully ready as all measures had been taken to ensure smooth commencement of the elections in the state.

NAN reports that more than 3.6 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in the Presidential and National Assembly Polls on Saturday in the state, in which nofewer than 36 political parties are featuring candidates.

The Commission said eligible voters would vote in 5, 102 Polling Units and 8012 Voting Points spread across the 255 wards in the 23 LGAs.

Also, no fewer than 35,000 ad-hoc staff had been recruited to facilitate the Saturday elections.

NAN reports that a detachment of 174 police personnel had also been deployed to the INEC head office in the state to maintain law and order.

While no fewer than 18 Federal Firemen, alongside their fire fighting vehicles, had been also stationed at the INEC State office for emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Commission has setup a Situation Room to closely monitor the conduct of the polls across the state.

The Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Auwal confirmed to NAN that the situation room was setup for effective monitoring of the polls.

Auwal said the situation room is fully equipped with TV monitors and Desk telephone services for effective communication with outstation staff during the polls.