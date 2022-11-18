We are happy G-5 governors are still in PDP - Atiku/Okowa Campaign council

Momodu, who was responding to a question on whether the council was concerned that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Delta seemingly endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Momodu said that he was aware that was not the first visit of Obi to Port Harcourt and his host by Wike.

He, however, said that the fact that the governors still stayed in PDP was a signal of possible reconciliation.

“On the Issue of the governors, I am not clairvoyant, I am not a prophet, I have no idea whether they have dumped the party or not.

” The day they do they will announce that they have dumped the party. We will all know.

“So far so good, they are still in the party and we are happy they are in the party.

“There is still room for reconciliation, all they are saying is that they are not happy and we will continue to pray that peace will reign in the party.

“As for the Atiku campaign council, we remain steadfast, we remain focused and nothing distracts our attention,” he said.

On the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on poverty and unemployment rate, Momodu said that Abubakar had solutions to the challenges.

“You can’t give what you don’t have and that is why Atiku Abubakar is the best choice.

“What he has been able to do in public life what he has been able to do in private life when you look at them you will know that he is the most experienced and prepared candidate in the race.