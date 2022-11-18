RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We are happy G-5 governors are still in PDP - Atiku/Okowa Campaign council

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has expressed delight that the G5 group of governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still in the party in spite of their demand regarding the party’s leadership.

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)

The Director of Strategic Communications of the organisation, Dele Momodu, said while addressing newsmen in Abuja, that the fact that they were still in the party was an indication that there was still room for reconciliation.

Momodu, who was responding to a question on whether the council was concerned that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Delta seemingly endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Momodu said that he was aware that was not the first visit of Obi to Port Harcourt and his host by Wike.

He, however, said that the fact that the governors still stayed in PDP was a signal of possible reconciliation.

“On the Issue of the governors, I am not clairvoyant, I am not a prophet, I have no idea whether they have dumped the party or not.

” The day they do they will announce that they have dumped the party. We will all know.

“So far so good, they are still in the party and we are happy they are in the party.

“There is still room for reconciliation, all they are saying is that they are not happy and we will continue to pray that peace will reign in the party.

“As for the Atiku campaign council, we remain steadfast, we remain focused and nothing distracts our attention,” he said.

On the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report on poverty and unemployment rate, Momodu said that Abubakar had solutions to the challenges.

“You can’t give what you don’t have and that is why Atiku Abubakar is the best choice.

“What he has been able to do in public life what he has been able to do in private life when you look at them you will know that he is the most experienced and prepared candidate in the race.

“Today, there is none close to him. He is the one that operated at the national level so he knows what to do immediately,” Momodu said.

