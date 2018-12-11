Pulse.ng logo
We are committed to peaceful elections in 2019 - PDP

The party made this known in a statement on Twitter by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, December 11, 2019.

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus

(Punch)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured Nigerians of its commitment to peaceful elections in 2019.

According to reports, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the party's chairman, Uche Secondus were absent at the peace accord signing ceremony which held at the instance of the National Peace Committee (NPC).

The purpose of the peace accord is to ensure that the peaceful conduct of candidates and political parties during and after the elecctions.

Atiku says he was not invited

According to Vanguard, the PDP presidential candidate said that he was not officially invited to the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, some other presidential candidates and their political parties were in attendance.

The statement by PDP reads: "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its commitment to a peaceful election in 2019.

"The party however regrets that it was not represented at the signing of the peace accord in Abuja on Tuesday  due to communication lapse between the National  Peace  Committee (NPC) and the party's national secretariat.

"Already, the party is conducting investigations into the circumstances that could have resulted to this unfortunate communication lapse.

"Nevertheless, it is instructive to state that our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the party are fully committed to a peaceful electoral process and elections in2019.

"Our Presidential candidate is known worldwide as a global ambassador of peace who will always support processes that will engender peace in our country and the world over.

ALSO READ: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality

"In the same vein. our party is also known for peaceful conduct in all activities, electoral processes and all elections conducted at all levels in our country since its inception in1998.

"The PDP will therefore visit the office of the National Peace Committee, look into the peace document and fulfill all necessary obligations towards the peace accord ahead of the 2019 general elections."

In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari signed a peace accord to show their commitment to peaceful elections.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

