The swearing-in was performed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, by the Speaker of the Parliament, Hon. Moustapha Cisse Lo, at the opening of the second extra-ordinary session of the Parliament in Monrovia, Republic of Liberia.

The statement was made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Mr Umar Puma in Abuja.

The Media and Communications Unit of the ECOWAS Parliament first made this known in a statement on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Abuja.

Former Deputy Speaker, Mr Yusuf Lasun, did not seek re-election to the Nigerian House of Representatives after the end of his tenure.

The statement said that Wase, was unanimously adopted by the Nigerian delegation to the Parliament as well as other members of the regional legislative body.

“I am grateful to my honourable colleagues for unanimously adopting me as the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

“My priority is to work harmoniously with my colleagues, especially the honourable speaker, Moustapha Cisse Lo, to advance the integration of the West African sub-region.

“I hope to bring my years of experience in the Nigerian legislature to bear on the ECOWAS Parliament”, the statement reads in part.

In his response after the swearing in, Wase promised to join hands with his colleagues in the Parliament to work towards the integration of the sub-region.

Wase thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would bring his wealth of experience in the Nigerian House of Representatives to bear on the sub-regional parliament.

According to NAN, the second ordinary session of the Parliament will hold between November and December, in Abuja, Nigeria.