Wamakko the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, spoke while addressing APC Supporters at the partys campaign rally in Illela and Gwadabawa local government areas of Sokoto state.

He said that APC is fully committed to the welfare of the Nigerian masses, as well as sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic prosperity of the country.

Our leader President Buhari remained the most tested and trusted among all other candidates contesting in the forthcoming Feb. 16, Presidential election.

APC has chosen credible, tested and trusted candidates across the country to compliment the presidents track records of good reputation.

As such I urge Nigerian electorates to vote all APC candidates for continuity in the provision of tangible democratic dividends in all aspects of human lives, he said.

The APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu promised to accord top priority to education, agriculture, health , security of lives and property , women and youths empowerment, among others, when elected.

Aliyu, the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, said , All those who are not currently in the APC train should be condoled.

The doors of APC are still wide open to anybody willing to join the winning train before it is too late.

The Chairman Sokoto APC campaign council, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, urged electorates to ensure their votes are counted by waiting after casting their votes.

We should make sure that we wait after casting our votes to the end, as such remain the only way to ensure our mandates are fully protected, he said.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Achida, expressed optimism that APC would have clean sweep of the forthcoming polls at all levels.

He called on party faithfuls to continue mobilising more support for all APC candidates in the country.