Wadada resigns membership of APC

Mr Ahmed Wadada, a former House of Representatives member, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a letter signed by Wadada and addressed to the APC Ward Chairman, Tudun Kofa, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A copy of the letter was made available to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi on Wednesday.

Wadada in the letter dated June 1, 2022, said his decision was due to the controversy that trailed the recently conducted Nasarawa West Senatorial District primary election which he withdrew from, in spite of being a frontrunner.

He said the controversy had to do with alleged alterations to the party’s original delegates list for the election, which action he described as illegal and undemocratic.

Wadada’s letter stated : “I Hon. Ahmed Wadada Aliyu with registration number NW/KEF/06/01001, write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The decision is borne out of the shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decisions of the party at the just concluded Nasarawa West Senatorial District primary after due consultations with my political associates and constituents.

“While assuring you of my utmost respect, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

NAN reports that APC conducted the primary election for the remaining two aspirants, Shehu Tukur and Labaran Magaji, on Saturday, June 4, which Tukur won by 179 votes to Magaji’s 114 votes in spite of Wadada’s protest over the alleged alterations to the delegates list.

Magaji also rejected the outcome of the election and petitioned the Chairman of APC Primary Election Appeal Committee, alleging widespread irregularities during the exercise.

Magaji in his petition dated June 6, sought the cancellation of the votes from Keffi and Nasarawa local governm

