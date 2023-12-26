VP Shettima, state governors pay Christmas homage to President Tinubu
The high-profile delegation included notable governors from various states across the nation.
The visit, which took place earlier today, December 26, 2023, was part of the leaders' tradition of extending Christmas homage.
Among those present were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.
Joining the gathering were Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara.
Others are Lucky Aiyedatiwa, acting governor of Ondo; Ahmed Usman Ododo, governor-elect of Kogi; Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto; Uba Sani of Kaduna; Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Francis Nwifiuru of Ebonyi; Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.
