VP Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Kaduna APC delegates

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday met privately with the 69 delegates from Kaduna State branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Vice President is also one of the presidential aspirants under the platform of APC for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with the delegates, Osinbajo said he had a very good interaction with the delegates.

“We talked about a wide range of issues, including economy, security, education and health care.”

NAN reports that no further details were given after the meeting, which lasted more than two hours.

