Voting to continue in Cross River on Sunday, Feb. 26 – INEC

According to Nwobi, the extension became necessary for the presidential and national assembly election to hold in areas of the state where it could not hold on the original date of Feb. 25

“The extension to Sunday was for the exercise to hold in polling units and wards in Cross River that election did not take place, including Bakassi Local Government Area, Dayspring 1 and 2 as well as Qua Island.

“Voting in the affected areas will resume by 8 am and end at noon.

“All stakeholders, including members of political parties, Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Observers, the press, INEC staff and ad-hoc personnel for the 2023 general elections should be guided,” she said.

She added that the commission reassures all eligible voters of its resolution that no registered voter would be disenfranchised in the 2023 general election.