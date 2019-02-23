The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that at Yola Club, Ribadu Square and Government Girls Secondry School polling units all in Gwadabawa, Yola North, elections started at 8.05 a.m.

The electorate were seeing casting their votes without any hitch.

Election has also commenced in Song Local Government Area of the state.

On the security situation, all polling units visited were orderly and casting their votes.

So far as at 8.30 a.m., there was no report of card reader malfunction in all the areas mentioned.