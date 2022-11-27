RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Voting for Tinubu will guarantee jobs for women, youths - Aisha Buhari

Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says voting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in 2023 election, will guarantee employment for Nigerian women and youths.

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.
The first lady, represented by the wife of the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, also assured the teaming APC supporters of better things to come.

”A vote for Tinubu/Shettima in the forthcoming election is a vote for progress, for unity and progress of Nigeria.

”Our husbands have both previously served as governors and we were first ladies of our respective states.

”It is easy to confirm that we have always been alive to our responsibilities by being sensitive to the needs of our people and keeping our husbands informed about developments around us.

”My sister and I hereby assure you that you can count on us as you are partners in progress, that you can trust us to ensure that issues which matter to you are kept in the front burner.

”We are fully committed to making sure that women issues are given priority in the next administration by God’s grace, a vote for Tinubu/Shettima is the vote for the upliftment of women and a vote for the creation of an enabling environment for our youth to thrive” she said.

Aisha who commended the show of love, solidarity and support by the South-South APC youths, assured of her unweaving loyalty and commitment to their course.

”So, the youth we have not forgotten you. We are assuring you that you will be carried along every step of the way in this new administration,” she said.

The wife of the president also assured that Tinubu would be constantly reminded of the plight of the less privileged in the society.

”We will ensure that our husbands are constantly reminded about the plight of the less privileged and the need to empower and uplift our women,” she said.

On her part, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign and wife of Cross River governor Dr Linda Ayade, charged the South-South APC women to come out en-mass to vote for Tinubu/Shettima in the 2023 Presidential election.

She assured that the large number of APC supporters would surely result in victory in 2023 election.

Also speaking, Dr Betta Edu, the APC National Woman Leader, urged the APC women to educate women on the need to guard their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for Tinubu/Shettima for progress and prosperity in Nigeria.

Edu also charged them to engage in door-to-door campaign to ensure victory for APC in 2023 election.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included the Special Assistant to the President on Africa first ladies Peace Mission, Dr Mairo Al-Makura, former Chief of Army Staff retired Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau and former FCT Minister, Alhaji Modibbo Aliyu.

Others were former Head of Service, Winifred Eyo-Ita, Sen. Ita Giwa, Mrs Zahra Buhari-Indimi and the Director-General, National Centre for Women Development Dr Asabe Vilita.

