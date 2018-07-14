Voting exercise commences in Ekiti elections

news

Registration of voters' exercise has commenced in the Ekiti governorship elections.

Tweets from observers in some of the local governments in the state shows that registration process has commenced.

In a tweet from an observer, voters began registration on Voting Unit 6, Ward 4, Olele Community, Ise-Orun Local Government of Ekit State.

In another tweet, a security officer has arrived Ward A poling unit 06 ijero LGA, and had addressed observers to cooperate and work together.

IN another tweet, at Ise-Orun LGA, Ogbeso Community, Ward 5, Polling Unit 1,2, & 3 all set-up at 7:27am.

As early 7:45am , voters troop out in Olele Community, Ise Ekiti to register in other to exercise their civic duty of voting to choose the next governor of Ekiti state.

The Ekiti state governorship election has two major candidates, Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress and Professor Kolapo Olushola of the Peoples Democratic Party.

INEC confirms accreditation and voting in Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed the accreditation and voting exercise in Ekiti on Saturday morning, July 14, 2018.

The commission confirmed the voting process in a tweet via its official Twitter handle at about 8:45am.