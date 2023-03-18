Voting ends in polling units in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor

In Woji Ward 6 Polling Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 14, 15, 16 and 17, voting ended before 2:30 p.m. deadline.

Also, at Rumuobiakani Ward 4 Polling Units 49 and 54, voting which was largely peaceful, ended early.

Sonia Okoro, the Presiding Officer of the unit attributed the early closure of voting to low turnout of voters in her polling station.

In Rumuomasi Units 10, 11, 36, 45 and 51 in Obio Akpor, voting also ended early without any violence recorded in the area.

In many of the Polling Units, the voters did not stay behind to witness the vote count unlike the Feb. 25 elections where voters stayed behind to partake in the vote count.

Some voters’ and party agents were seen in groups discussing the elections while awaiting the vote count to start at 2:30 p.m.